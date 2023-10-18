All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


World of Tanks creators launch project to support Ukraine

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 19:56

Wargaming, one of the world's largest game developers, with an audience of over 200 million users, and the creator of the game World of Tanks, is launching charity project #WargamingUnited to support Ukrainian medics.

Source: United24 initiative, founded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: The developers added unique Ukrainian-themed sets to six games. The company will use all profits from selling this content through United24 to purchase specialised C-type ambulances.

Advertisement:

"By purchasing customised Ukrainian kits, players receive valuable in-game items and, at the same time, help save thousands of lives," the message reads.

The initiative lasts from 18 October to 1 November.

Please join our YouTube channel!

Background: Ukraine announced the launch of the United24 global initiative in May 2022, the first component of which is an online fundraising platform. 

Support UP or become our patron

Advertisement:

photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder

Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka

Ukraine's Naftogaz will not extend agreement on gas transit to EU with Russia's Gazprom after 2024

Israel crossed red lines – President of Iran

Russia hits Poltava Oblast with missile

Hamas ready to release all Russian hostages as two are "closest friends"

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:31
Russia threatens to confiscate EU assets if frozen Russian funds are transferred to Ukraine
18:08
videoSources say 2 Ukrainian drones attacked oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, Russia
17:45
Russian forces shell Kherson, injuring civilians
17:24
Ukraine's Defence Minister and commander of Defence Forces discuss readiness to repel Russian forces from northern Ukraine
16:53
Coalition to help bring back children abducted by Russia is proposed at meeting in Malta
16:40
updatedMan seriously injured after Russian attack on Kherson Oblast dies in hospital
15:59
photo9 bodies of adults and children found in occupied Volnovakha, Russian soldier suspected of murder
15:26
Ethnic conflict brewing in Russian army between Tuvans and ethnic Russians
14:52
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police
14:45
Ukraine's border guards shoot down Russian aircraft near Avdiivka
All News
Advertisement: