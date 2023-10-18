All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


World of Tanks creators launch project to support Ukraine

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 19:56

Wargaming, one of the world's largest game developers, with an audience of over 200 million users, and the creator of the game World of Tanks, is launching charity project #WargamingUnited to support Ukrainian medics.

Source: United24 initiative, founded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: The developers added unique Ukrainian-themed sets to six games. The company will use all profits from selling this content through United24 to purchase specialised C-type ambulances.

Advertisement:

"By purchasing customised Ukrainian kits, players receive valuable in-game items and, at the same time, help save thousands of lives," the message reads.

The initiative lasts from 18 October to 1 November.

Background: Ukraine announced the launch of the United24 global initiative in May 2022, the first component of which is an online fundraising platform. 

Support UP or become our patron

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: