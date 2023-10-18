World of Tanks creators launch project to support Ukraine
Wargaming, one of the world's largest game developers, with an audience of over 200 million users, and the creator of the game World of Tanks, is launching charity project #WargamingUnited to support Ukrainian medics.
Source: United24 initiative, founded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Details: The developers added unique Ukrainian-themed sets to six games. The company will use all profits from selling this content through United24 to purchase specialised C-type ambulances.
"By purchasing customised Ukrainian kits, players receive valuable in-game items and, at the same time, help save thousands of lives," the message reads.
The initiative lasts from 18 October to 1 November.
Background: Ukraine announced the launch of the United24 global initiative in May 2022, the first component of which is an online fundraising platform.
