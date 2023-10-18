Russian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

The Russian forces have bombarded a settlement in Stepove hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast on the evening of 18 October. Two civilians have been killed as a result of the attack [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "At 20:30, the enemy attacked a settlement in Stepove hromada. Rescue workers retrieved her body from the rubble of the destroyed building. Another person is probably still trapped under the rubble. There is also information on one person injured."

Details: According to Kim, residential buildings and agricultural businesses have been damaged. Further information is still being clarified.

Updated at 23:46: Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that rescuers retrieved the bodies of two people from under the rubble of the destroyed building of a food establishment. One person is injured.

