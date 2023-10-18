All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister

European PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 23:37

On Wednesday, 18 October, Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, held his first conversation with Bjarni Benediktsson, the newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland.

Source: both foreign ministers on Twitter (X), writes European Pravda 

Details: Kuleba noted that Benediktsson himself had made the first call to him as the Icelandic foreign minister.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I am grateful to Iceland for its genuine support and look forward to working closely together for the benefit of Ukraine-Iceland relations," he added.

The Icelandic foreign minister, in turn, stated that Iceland would continue to "stand in full solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion and firmly supports Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO".

"Euro-Atlantic security is best served with Ukraine as a NATO Ally. #SlavaUkraini", Benediktsson added.

Background: 

  • Earlier this week, it was revealed that Iceland’s foreign minister and finance minister had swapped posts.
  • Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, the previous foreign minister, has moved to the Ministry of Finance, and former Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson now heads the Foreign Ministry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: