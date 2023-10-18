All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister

European PravdaWednesday, 18 October 2023, 23:37

On Wednesday, 18 October, Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, held his first conversation with Bjarni Benediktsson, the newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland.

Source: both foreign ministers on Twitter (X), writes European Pravda 

Details: Kuleba noted that Benediktsson himself had made the first call to him as the Icelandic foreign minister.

Quote: "I am grateful to Iceland for its genuine support and look forward to working closely together for the benefit of Ukraine-Iceland relations," he added.

The Icelandic foreign minister, in turn, stated that Iceland would continue to "stand in full solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion and firmly supports Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO".

"Euro-Atlantic security is best served with Ukraine as a NATO Ally. #SlavaUkraini", Benediktsson added.

Background: 

  • Earlier this week, it was revealed that Iceland’s foreign minister and finance minister had swapped posts.
  • Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, the previous foreign minister, has moved to the Ministry of Finance, and former Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson now heads the Foreign Ministry.

