Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister

On Wednesday, 18 October, Dmytro Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Ukraine, held his first conversation with Bjarni Benediktsson, the newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland.

Source: both foreign ministers on Twitter (X), writes European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that Benediktsson himself had made the first call to him as the Icelandic foreign minister.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I am grateful to Iceland for its genuine support and look forward to working closely together for the benefit of Ukraine-Iceland relations," he added.

I appreciate Iceland's newly appointed Foreign Minister @Bjarni_Ben making his first call in his new capacity to Ukraine. I am grateful to Iceland for its genuine support and look forward to working closely together for the benefit of Ukraine-Iceland relations 🇺🇦🇮🇸 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 18, 2023

The Icelandic foreign minister, in turn, stated that Iceland would continue to "stand in full solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion and firmly supports Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO".

"Euro-Atlantic security is best served with Ukraine as a NATO Ally. #SlavaUkraini", Benediktsson added.

Thank you @DmytroKuleba. Rest assured Iceland continues to stand in full solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion & firmly supports Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO as Euro-Atlantic security is best served with Ukraine as a NATO Ally. #SlavaUkraïni https://t.co/NBhMV22gIm pic.twitter.com/w6ep0ZpC58 — Bjarni Benediktsson (@Bjarni_Ben) October 18, 2023

Background:

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Iceland’s foreign minister and finance minister had swapped posts.

Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir, the previous foreign minister, has moved to the Ministry of Finance, and former Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson now heads the Foreign Ministry.

Support UP or become our patron!