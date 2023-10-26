Ukraine's Deputy PM: Some unfriendly countries want to downplay Ukraine's progress on way to EU

Some unfriendly countries try to underestimate the progress and devalue Ukraine's efforts in European integration, said Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Source: Interfax Ukraine, citing Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, on air of the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are confident in the positive decision (of the European Commission regarding the "candidate" reform – ed.). At the same time, we see today that some countries and some European officials are resorting to manipulations, trying to push their personal wishes into the documents prepared by the European Commission," Stefanishyna said.

She added that "some unfriendly countries" are trying to downplay Ukraine's progress and devalue some of its efforts. "We see it all," Stefanishyna said.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister said that Ukraine works individually with such countries, and also calls on friendly partners not to give them room for manipulation, especially regarding the European integration of Ukraine.

"I am sure that our positions are strong, and we will come to a good political decision in December," Stefanishyna concluded, referring to the potential decision of EU leaders to start accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Background:

Reuters reported that on 8 November, the European Commission is preparing to publish a positive assessment of Ukraine's progress in the reforms it must carry out for further movement in the EU, but this assessment may contain additional conditions. These conditions are likely related to anti-bribery and minority rights, the latter issue being raised by Hungary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the board of European commissioners on 24 October, assuring them that Ukraine has fulfilled all the recommendations of the European Commission and is ready to start negotiations on joining the EU.

