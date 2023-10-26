All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Up to 30,000 euros: Germany allocates grants to Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses

Economichna PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 20:44
Up to 30,000 euros: Germany allocates grants to Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF ECONOMICS

The German government has allocated 5.6 million euros to support Ukrainian small and medium-sized processing enterprises as part of the grant project called Access to financing and maintaining the sustainability of MSMEs in Ukraine – Phase II.

Source: Ukrainian Ministry of Economy's press service

Details: It is noted that this is the second phase of the grant project.

Advertisement:

A program can be joined by small and medium-sized enterprises that:

  • have up to 250 employees and an annual income of up to 10 million euros;
  • plan the implementation of investment projects;
  • have a positive credit history;
  • do not have debts to the budget of Ukraine;
  • have not received international technical assistance since 1 February 2022.

"Entrepreneurs will be able to receive financial support in the amount of up to 30,000 euros in the hryvnia equivalent to implement their investment plans through five partner financial institutions: Oshchadbank, Bank Lviv, Kredobank, Ukrgasbank and the Anisia credit union. The grant funds will be directed to partial compensation of investment costs in the amount of up to 30%," the message reads.

"The grant project from the German government will expand the offer of grant resources for MSMEs, as well as complement the government's e-Robota program, which also offers grants for processing enterprises of Ukraine. In wartime, grants for small businesses are the most effective tool for the development of processing enterprises, especially in the liberated regions of Ukraine ", noted Tetiana Berezhna, Deputy Minister of Economy.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: