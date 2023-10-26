International war sponsor Unilever continues doing business in Russia

Unilever, one of the world's leaders on the food and household chemicals market, has decided to continue doing business in Russia. Its 3rd quarter financial report does not contain any action plan for quitting Russia.

Source: the B4Ukraine organisation with reference to the conglomerate’s report for the 3rd quarter of 2023

Quote: "Today, British conglomerate Unilever, which recently came under heavy media and public pressure due to its Russia business, announced its 3rd quarter financial results. The maker of Cornetto ice-cream and Dove soap defended its position to remain in Russia by referring to "containment actions" taken to "minimise Unilever’s contribution to the Russian state."

While the nature of such "containment actions" remains unknown, it is crystal clear that after more than 600 days since Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine there is an acute need for bold action."

B4Ukraine stressed that Unilever has seen good financial results and "new action plan to drive its growth and unlock potential," yet there's no action plan to exit Russia and revive Unilever’s tarnished reputation.

"Every multinational business remaining in the aggressor state is contributing to human rights abuses in Ukraine – either indirectly, by making tax contributions to the Kremlin – or directly, by helping to conscript employees and provide resources to the Russian army, as per requirements of Russia’s Partial Mobilization Law.

While the Kremlin continues to put up roadblocks to leaving the Russian market, B4Ukraine’s research shows that it is still possible to make a responsible exit and avoid complicity in Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine," the organisation added.

Background:

In July, the National Anti-Corruption Agency of Ukraine added the Unilever conglomerate to the list of the international sponsors of the ongoing war. This conglomerate is vastly represented in Ukraine by such brands as Domestos, Axe, Rexona, Dove etc.

Earlier, Unilever stated that it would follow the Russian legislation about mobilisation if its Russian employees are drafted for military service.

Unilever is one of the world’s leaders on the food and household chemicals markets. It owns more than 400 brands, the products are made at 280 enterprises such as Domestos, Axe, Rexona, Dove, Calve, Rama, Brooke Bond, Lipton, Crème Bonjour, CIF, Knorr, Sunsilk, Timotei, CLEAR and others.

