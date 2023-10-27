All Sections
Prime Ministers of Slovakia and Hungary "stormed" with questions about Ukraine at EU summit – Estonian Prime Minister

Friday, 27 October 2023, 11:15

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has said that at the summit of EU leaders on Thursday, other countries called on the leaders of Hungary and Slovakia, who do not want further military support for Ukraine, to think about the consequences of their suggestions.

Source: European Pravda; Kaja Kallas in an interview with the media before the second day of the summit, which is to be focused on economic and financial issues.

Kallas was asked what the conversation was like with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Slovakia's new pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who oppose further military support for Ukraine.  

"They expressed their position, and of course, they were asked how they see the future for themselves – what would be the alternative if we did not help Ukraine. If Russia wins, what's next? Why do they think we will be safe if we don't support Ukraine now? And they didn't answer that question. Therefore, I think we need to talk to them further," said Kaja Kallas.  

Background:

  • Before leaving for the summit, Robert Fico said that he did not want to support sanctions against Russia without assessing their impact on individual EU countries and that he will not support Ukraine with weapons
  • Orbán stated that he didn't plan to apologise for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and, on the contrary, was "proud" of Hungary's strategy, which he considered "peacemaking".

