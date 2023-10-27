All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's State Investigation Bureau explains searches at thermal power plants in Kyiv: officials appropriated repair funds

Economichna PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 15:54
Ukraine's State Investigation Bureau explains searches at thermal power plants in Kyiv: officials appropriated repair funds

The State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine (SBI) is conducting searches on the fact of appropriation of funds allocated for repairing the equipment destroyed by Russian attacks last autumn and winter. Moreover, the investigators suspect the repairs have not been done at all.

Source: State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine

Quote: "Members of the SBI are conducting searches in the administrative buildings of thermal power plants of the Ukrainian capital on the fact of appropriation of funds during the repairing of power equipment destroyed in the attacks."

Advertisement:

The searches are being conducted within the framework of the criminal proceeding on the fact of abuse of authority by the employees of public utilities during the restoration of the TPP power equipment.

Specifically, the investigation is checking the information about the money for repairs allocated to the bank account of a company with signs of fictitiousness being transferred for further conversion to cash and appropriation.

The information that the restoration itself approved by the agreements made in 2022 has in fact not been conducted is also being checked.

"The goal of the search at the TPP is seizing the documents approving employees and equipment of the contractor for access in 2022-2023, as well as of accounting documentation with the results of the work conducted," the SBI explained.

At the same time the contractor who was hired to conduct the repairs is being investigated as well.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out under Article 364.2 and Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, abuse of authority and forgery in office which caused grave consequences.

The sanctions of the articles provide for the punishment in the form of a prison sentence of up to six years.

Meanwhile the SBI refutes the statement of the Kyiv City State Administration that law enforcement "is trying to paralyse the operation of the power plant during the heating season".

"The investigative measures are being conducted with strict adherence to the recommendation of the services which facilitate the security of strategic facilities," the SBI states.

Within the course of investigative actions, critical infrastructure facilities’ outward appearance is not being recorded and unauthorised persons do not take part in the searches.

"The investigators from the SBI abide by the law on information security and adhere to the recommendations of the services which facilitate the security of strategic facilities. There is no interference into the technological process of power and heat supply. The investigators are only working with the documentation stored in the administrative buildings and handed out voluntarily," the statement reads.

Background: On the morning of 27 October, the Kyiv City State Administration stated that the SBI was conducting searches at the Kyiv TPP trying to halt the operation of the power plant during the heating season.

The Kyivteploenergo utility company in whose TPP the search is being conducted stated that it was ready to cooperate with the investigators and provide all the necessary information. Yet the investigators were not allowed to enter the territory of the facility.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:43
The Netherlands send five F-16s to Romania to train Ukrainian pilots
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
All News
Advertisement: