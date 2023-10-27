Ukraine's State Investigation Bureau explains searches at thermal power plants in Kyiv: officials appropriated repair funds

The State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine (SBI) is conducting searches on the fact of appropriation of funds allocated for repairing the equipment destroyed by Russian attacks last autumn and winter. Moreover, the investigators suspect the repairs have not been done at all.

Source: State Bureau of Investigations of Ukraine

Quote: "Members of the SBI are conducting searches in the administrative buildings of thermal power plants of the Ukrainian capital on the fact of appropriation of funds during the repairing of power equipment destroyed in the attacks."

The searches are being conducted within the framework of the criminal proceeding on the fact of abuse of authority by the employees of public utilities during the restoration of the TPP power equipment.

Specifically, the investigation is checking the information about the money for repairs allocated to the bank account of a company with signs of fictitiousness being transferred for further conversion to cash and appropriation.

The information that the restoration itself approved by the agreements made in 2022 has in fact not been conducted is also being checked.

"The goal of the search at the TPP is seizing the documents approving employees and equipment of the contractor for access in 2022-2023, as well as of accounting documentation with the results of the work conducted," the SBI explained.

At the same time the contractor who was hired to conduct the repairs is being investigated as well.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out under Article 364.2 and Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, abuse of authority and forgery in office which caused grave consequences.

The sanctions of the articles provide for the punishment in the form of a prison sentence of up to six years.

Meanwhile the SBI refutes the statement of the Kyiv City State Administration that law enforcement "is trying to paralyse the operation of the power plant during the heating season".

"The investigative measures are being conducted with strict adherence to the recommendation of the services which facilitate the security of strategic facilities," the SBI states.

Within the course of investigative actions, critical infrastructure facilities’ outward appearance is not being recorded and unauthorised persons do not take part in the searches.

"The investigators from the SBI abide by the law on information security and adhere to the recommendations of the services which facilitate the security of strategic facilities. There is no interference into the technological process of power and heat supply. The investigators are only working with the documentation stored in the administrative buildings and handed out voluntarily," the statement reads.

Background: On the morning of 27 October, the Kyiv City State Administration stated that the SBI was conducting searches at the Kyiv TPP trying to halt the operation of the power plant during the heating season.

The Kyivteploenergo utility company in whose TPP the search is being conducted stated that it was ready to cooperate with the investigators and provide all the necessary information. Yet the investigators were not allowed to enter the territory of the facility.

