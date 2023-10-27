All Sections
Zelenskyy invites President of UAE to join Grain from Ukraine initiative

Economichna PravdaFriday, 27 October 2023, 21:44
Zelenskyy invites President of UAE to join Grain from Ukraine initiative
stock photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has invited Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of United Arab Emirates, to join the global humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for humanitarian aid for Ukraine from the UAE, specifically for medicine, medical equipment, ambulance vehicles and thousands of generators.

Zelenskyy told his counterpart about the global humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine and suggested the UAE join it. He also invited the UAE to participate in the second international food security summit expected to be held soon.

In addition to this, the leaders made a commitment to reach the agreement about comprehensive economic partnership.

The two presidents also discussed the situation in the Middle East. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of protection of civilians and facilitation of uninterrupted operation of humanitarian corridors.

Background: Ukraine may send 72,000 tonnes of grain to Nigeria and Sudan within the framework of the humanitarian food programme Grain from Ukraine.

