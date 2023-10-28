All Sections
Biden comments on US strikes on targets in eastern Syria

European PravdaSaturday, 28 October 2023, 15:11

US President Joe Biden has commented on US fighter jet strikes on two targets in Syria's east used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the groups it has been supporting.

Source: The White House, citing Biden’s statement

Details: The US president noted that IRGC-backed groups have carried out multiple drone attacks since 17 October, injuring several US servicemen. A US contract soldier died of a heart attack during one of these attacks while trying to take cover.

"In response to this series of attacks and continuing threats of future attacks, at my direction, on the night of October 26, 2023, United States forces conducted targeted strikes against facilities in eastern Syria," Biden’s statement reads.

The US president added that the strikes targeted facilities used by the IRGC and its affiliated groups for command and control, ammunition storage and other purposes.

"The strikes were intended to establish deterrence and were conducted in a manner to limit the risk of escalation and avoid civilian casualties. I directed the strikes in order to protect and defend our personnel, to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the United States and our partners, and to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on United States personnel and facilities,"

Biden further added that he directed the operation under his duty to "protect United States citizens both at home and abroad".

Background:

Advertisement: