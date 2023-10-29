All Sections
Latvia's Interior Ministry will present 12 drones to Ukrainian police

Sunday, 29 October 2023, 14:52

Services of Latvia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs will hand over 12 drones to the Ukrainian police. 

Source: This is reported by the Delfi portal, European Pravda writes 

Details: Earlier, Rihards Kozlovskis, Latvia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, met in Lithuania with Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs. They discussed the current situation in Ukraine and assistance to its population. The ministers also discussed the experience of Ukraine's internal affairs bodies in wartime conditions. 

In order to continue to provide the necessary support to Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia, the State Police, the State Border Service, and the State Fire and Rescue Service (SPRS) maintain constant contact with Ukrainian state institutions. 

During the meeting with Klymenko, Kozlovskis confirmed that the Latvian Ministry of Internal Affairs will hand over 12 unmanned aerial vehicles to the State Police of Ukraine free of charge. The delivery of the batch of drones to Ukraine, handed over by the State Police and the SPRS, is organised by the SPRS. 

Kozlovskis, Dmytro Trofimov, the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and General Guntis Pujats, the head of the State Border Service, met in Vilnius with the interior ministers, and the heads of the border services of the three Baltic countries, Norway, Poland, Finland and Ukraine, to discuss the security situation in the region, as well as their joint actions. 

Advertisement: