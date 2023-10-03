Russians launch attack drones: air-raid warning issued in Ukraine's south

There was a threat of drone attacks in three oblasts: Kherson, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk, on the night of 2-3 October.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Details: In addition, the activity of Russian tactical aviation was observed in the east and southeast.

There was also a threat of the use of aircraft weapons along the contact line areas.

At 01:24, an air-raid warning spread to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At the same time, there was a threat of ballistic missile attacks in Donetsk Oblast.

At 01:50, the military added that the air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast due to the activity of Russian tactical aircraft.

The Ukrainian Air Force also stated that several groups of Shahed attack drones were moving from the Black Sea through Ochakiv district, Mykolaiv Oblast, towards Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. They added that the course of drones may change.

At 02:06, the air-raid warning spread to Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Groups of Shahed drones were moving through Mykolaiv Oblast in a north-eastern direction.

The all-clear was given at 03:35.

