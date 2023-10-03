All Sections
Aviation of Defence Forces carries out 17 strikes on Russian targets over 24 hours – General Staff report

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 October 2023, 19:07
During the day, 26 combat clashes took place in the combat zone; Russia has launched three missile attacks and 80 air strikes and carried out 28 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; information as of 18:00 on 3  October 

Details: On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled about ten Russian attacks near Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast. 

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Defence Forces repelled all Russian attacks near Pervomaiske, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, during the day, the Defence Forces successfully repelled ten attacks near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast and a Russian attack near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Quote: "The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front, offensive (assault) actions on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line. 

During the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces carried out 13 strikes on the clusters of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and four strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

The units of Rocket and Artillery Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 20 artillery systems of the enemy."

