All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meetings with Kharkiv Oblast officials

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 October 2023, 19:29
Zelenskyy holds meetings with Kharkiv Oblast officials
Photo: PRESIDENT'S OFFICE OF UKRAINE

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reported on 3 October that he had held field meetings with everyone responsible for the defence and social and economic situation in the city of Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address from 3 October

Quote: "A lot of issues important for the region [were discussed – ed.]. Specifically [those most essential] before winter, especially taking into account the constant Russian terror against Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast, and the attempts of the Russians to intensify the assaults on our positions."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy reported that he had heard a report by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces; a report by Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine, and the report of the head of the National Police of Ukraine about the current protection measures in Kharkiv Oblast. The president also discussed the protection of Kharkiv Oblast from the Russian attacks and power supply of the region with the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration and the mayor of Kharkiv, the Minister of Energy, the head of Ukrainian state power company Ukrenergo and the head of the Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz.

Quote: "At the meeting, there were orders concerning the preparation for the heating season, and those concerning the rebuilding, and physical protection of power facilities from Russian attacks. Everything must be done, some things require acceleration."

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
All News
Advertisement: