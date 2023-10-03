All Sections
IAEA carries out rotation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 October 2023, 22:44
IAEA carries out rotation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
photo: RAFAEL MARIANO GROSSI ON X (TWITTER)

On 3 October, the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a regular rotation of its mission at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Source: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on X (formerly Twitter)

Quote: "We continue essential work to ensure its safety & security. Now executing our missions independently and with full capacity. I thank all countries whose contributions make this possible."

For reference: The first rotation of the IAEA mission took place in October 2022.

Background:

  • On 28 September, Ukraine joined the IAEA Board of Governors for 2023-2024.

