IAEA carries out rotation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

On 3 October, the International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a regular rotation of its mission at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Source: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on X (formerly Twitter)

Quote: "We continue essential work to ensure its safety & security. Now executing our missions independently and with full capacity. I thank all countries whose contributions make this possible."

For reference: The first rotation of the IAEA mission took place in October 2022.

Background:

On 28 September, Ukraine joined the IAEA Board of Governors for 2023-2024.

