Russians attack Kherson at night and in morning, damaging educational institution

Olena RoshchinaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 09:36
Russians attack Kherson at night and in morning, damaging educational institution
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on the night of 3-4 October and the morning of 4 October. An educational institution was damaged, and a garage caught on fire as a result of the strike.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "The enemy launched an attack on the city of Kherson and the village of Prydniprovske…

A garage caught on fire and an educational institution was damaged in the morning as a result of  another Russian attack on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank in the Dniprovskyi district."

Details: In total, Russian troops attacked the settlements of Kherson hromada 27 times and used 141 munitions over the course of the past 24 hours [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Strikes were observed in Antonivka, Kherson, Sadove, and Inzhenerne.

One person was killed, and 10 more received injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of the Russian hostile attack on Kherson hromada over the past day.

