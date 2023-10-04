Russians attack Kherson at night and in morning, damaging educational institution
Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on the night of 3-4 October and the morning of 4 October. An educational institution was damaged, and a garage caught on fire as a result of the strike.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Mrochko: "The enemy launched an attack on the city of Kherson and the village of Prydniprovske…
A garage caught on fire and an educational institution was damaged in the morning as a result of another Russian attack on Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank in the Dniprovskyi district."
Details: In total, Russian troops attacked the settlements of Kherson hromada 27 times and used 141 munitions over the course of the past 24 hours [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!
Strikes were observed in Antonivka, Kherson, Sadove, and Inzhenerne.
One person was killed, and 10 more received injuries of varying degrees of severity as a result of the Russian hostile attack on Kherson hromada over the past day.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!