Turkish companies Dolsar and Özaltin to help rebuild Kakhovka HPP – Ukrhydroenergo

Ukrhydroenergo has signed the memorandum about cooperation with the Turkish DOLSAR MÜHENDISLIK ANONIM SIRKETI [PJSC Ukrhydroenergo is a Ukrainian state-owned enterprise that administers many major hydroelectric power plants along the Dnipro and the Dnister rivers – ed.]. The companies agreed to interact within the rebuilding of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and the construction of the Kanivska pumped storage power station (PSPP). The memorandum was also signed with the Özaltin Holding company.

Source: press service of the company

The document was signed on 3 October by Bohdan Sukhetskyi, CEO of commercial activity of Ukhydroenergo, and Cem Aker, coordinator of international projects of DOLSAR.

Advertisement:

The document is about the intentions of the enterprises to interact within the rebuilding of the Kakhovka HPP and the construction of the Kanivska PSPP, the company stated.

"The Russian occupiers have blown up the engine room and the dam of the Kakhovka HPP which caused destruction and, according to the preliminary assessment, it can be concluded that it is necessary to take measures to rebuild the Kakhovka HPP," reads the memorandum.

The document says that the development of the fuel and energy industry of Ukraine is a priority at the moment.

Dolsar Muhendislik Anonim Sirketi is a Turkish company which has been working on the Turkish market and in 19 countries worldwide for over 50 years in the sectors of technical maintenance and consulting services at large power infrastructure facilities, transport industry facilities and water management.

Dolsar has been working in Ukraine since 2020 and providing its services for a number of infrastructure facilities.

Ukrhydroenergo added that it had also signed a memorandum with the Turkish Ozaltin Holding company about the construction of a hydroelectric power plant in Ukraine.

"The memorandum determined the intentions of the companies concerning the cooperation for rebuilding the Kakhovka HPP and the construction of the Kanivska pumped storage power station (PSPP)," the statement reads.

ÖZALTIN is a multi-profile financial and industrial holding which has been working on Turkish and international markets for over 60 years. It is mainly focused on construction of hydroelectric power plants and their management, building bridges, tunnels, highways and other massive infrastructure facilities.

Background:

Ukraine has taken a first step towards the construction of the new Kakhovka HPP and a water reservoir; the Ukrhydroenergo company has signed the memorandum about the cooperation in the HPP construction with the Aecon Canadian company, which is the main contractor of the Site C HPP construction in Canada's west.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted the project of rebuilding the Kakhovka HPP with experimental time frame and wants to rebuild the HPP in two years despite the fact that the specialists consider the time period of 5-7 years to be minimal for the restoration.

Herewith, it may not be necessary to rebuild the Kakhovka HPP at all if a number of technical issues related to the Kakhovka reservoir devastation are solved.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!