Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine after parliamentary elections

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 23:15
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine after parliamentary elections
Slovak flag. Photo: Getty Images

Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic, has opposed the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine due to the result of the parliamentary elections won by the anti-Ukrainian party Smer-SD led by Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Slovak news portal Dennik N

Details: The website reports that the Slovak Ministry of Defence is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with another package of military assistance.

It could have been transferred during the tenure of the technocratic government of Ľudovít Ódor, but President Zuzana Čaputová, who is politically responsible for the Cabinet, opposes such a plan.

In a comment to Dennik N, Čaputová’s spokesman Martin Strižinec explained that in this way she "respects the results of democratic elections," the winner of which, Smer-SD, promised voters "not to give a single bullet" to Ukraine.

The Slovak President believes that ignoring this position of Smer-SD and "some other" parties "would set an unfortunate precedent for the future."

Robert Fico's anti-Ukrainian party won the elections in Slovakia, based on preliminary results after almost all the votes have been counted. On Monday, he received two weeks to form a government.

Fico previously declared his intention to stop military and political support for Ukraine, he also said that it was "illusory" to talk about Ukraine's accession to the EU at that moment, and that Nazism is supposedly "tolerated" in Ukraine.

