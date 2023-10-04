All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine after parliamentary elections

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 4 October 2023, 23:15
Slovakia halts military aid to Ukraine after parliamentary elections
Slovak flag. Photo: Getty Images

Zuzana Čaputová, President of the Slovak Republic, has opposed the provision of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine due to the result of the parliamentary elections won by the anti-Ukrainian party Smer-SD led by Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Slovak news portal Dennik N

Details: The website reports that the Slovak Ministry of Defence is considering the possibility of providing Ukraine with another package of military assistance.

Advertisement:

It could have been transferred during the tenure of the technocratic government of Ľudovít Ódor, but President Zuzana Čaputová, who is politically responsible for the Cabinet, opposes such a plan.

In a comment to Dennik N, Čaputová’s spokesman Martin Strižinec explained that in this way she "respects the results of democratic elections," the winner of which, Smer-SD, promised voters "not to give a single bullet" to Ukraine.

The Slovak President believes that ignoring this position of Smer-SD and "some other" parties "would set an unfortunate precedent for the future."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Robert Fico's anti-Ukrainian party won the elections in Slovakia, based on preliminary results after almost all the votes have been counted. On Monday, he received two weeks to form a government.

Fico previously declared his intention to stop military and political support for Ukraine, he also said that it was "illusory" to talk about Ukraine's accession to the EU at that moment, and that Nazism is supposedly "tolerated" in Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: