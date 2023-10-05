All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US and EU look for legal grounds to transfer $300 billion of Russian assets to Ukraine – Blinken

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 5 October 2023, 04:38
US and EU look for legal grounds to transfer $300 billion of Russian assets to Ukraine – Blinken
ANTONY BLINKEN. PHOTO: NEWS.UTEXAS.EDU

The US and European partners are studying the legal basis for using about US$300 billion of frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine.

Source: statement statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a conversation at the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday, 4 October

Quote from Blinken: "My own view is you broke it, you bought it. And so the Russians having broken it, they ought to pay for it. And one way to do that would be through the use of these assets. We have to make sure that there is a legal basis to do that. And as I said, since most of the assets are in Europe, Europeans also have to be convinced that there’s a basis to do it."

Advertisement:

Details: Blinken said the amount of frozen assets was US$300 billion.

Blinken also added that if Russia is allowed to do what it is doing with Ukraine and does not receive any punishment, it will send a signal around the world to countries that are going to start aggression that they can get away with it. "It’s opening a Pandora’s box of conflict. And in that kind of world, a world of conflict, a world of aggression, that’s not going to be good for anyone".

Blinken believes that in this world, the US would always be drawn into a conflict, and it would be much more expensive than supporting Ukraine.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

The US Secretary of State also emphasised that 50 countries actively support Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven

Ukrainian Navy confirms damage to Russian vessel Pavel Derzhavin

Israel attacks elite Hamas unit in Gaza, killing top-ranking officer

Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

Zelenskyy plans to visit Israel

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:36
opinionA Big American Political Storm is Brewing for Ukraine
12:10
Kadyrov had kidney problems, but he recovered – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
11:48
We'll be facing another battle for electricity – Chief of Ukrainian intelligence
11:46
US urges Zelensky to focus on fighting corruption
11:45
Blinken arrives in Israel
11:44
Russians attack children's hospital in Kherson in morning
11:30
PHOTOZelenskyy states Ukrainian defenders hold positions in Avdiivka
11:28
VIDEORussian sabotage and reconnaissance group defeated in Sumy Oblast
11:23
EXPLAINERWhy international problems Ukraine faced are not coincidence
11:12
Death toll among Ukrainians in Israel rises to seven
All News
Advertisement: