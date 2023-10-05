Series of explosions rock coastal areas of Kherson
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 07:33
On the morning of 5 October, explosions rocked some districts of Kherson due to shelling from the occupied eastern bank of Kherson Oblast.
Source: Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration
Quote from Mrochko: "A series of explosions sounded in the coastal areas of Kherson! The Russian army is shelling [the city] from the temporarily occupied left bank.
Be careful! Move to safer places!"
