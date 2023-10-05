Series of explosions rock coastal areas of Kherson

On the morning of 5 October, explosions rocked some districts of Kherson due to shelling from the occupied eastern bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Mrochko: "A series of explosions sounded in the coastal areas of Kherson! The Russian army is shelling [the city] from the temporarily occupied left bank.

Advertisement:

Be careful! Move to safer places!"

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!