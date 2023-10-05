Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a nuclear strike on Russia is absolutely unacceptable for anyone, as they would have no chance of survival.
Source: Putin at Valdai, as reported by Russian media
Details: Putin pointed out that Russian military doctrine has two reasons for the possible use of nuclear weapons: "a strike against us and a threat to Russia's existence".
Putin sees no need to lower the threshold for use in the doctrine: "it is not necessary; there is no reason to".
At the same time, today the Russian president does not see a situation where something would threaten the existence of the Russian Federation.
