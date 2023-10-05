All Sections
Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 October 2023, 18:41
Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance
VLADIMIR PUTIN. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a nuclear strike on Russia is absolutely unacceptable for anyone, as they would have no chance of survival.

Source: Putin at Valdai, as reported by Russian media

Details: Putin pointed out that Russian military doctrine has two reasons for the possible use of nuclear weapons: "a strike against us and a threat to Russia's existence".

Putin sees no need to lower the threshold for use in the doctrine: "it is not necessary; there is no reason to".

At the same time, today the Russian president does not see a situation where something would threaten the existence of the Russian Federation.

Advertisement: