Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that a nuclear strike on Russia is absolutely unacceptable for anyone, as they would have no chance of survival.

Source: Putin at Valdai, as reported by Russian media

Details: Putin pointed out that Russian military doctrine has two reasons for the possible use of nuclear weapons: "a strike against us and a threat to Russia's existence".

Advertisement:

Putin sees no need to lower the threshold for use in the doctrine: "it is not necessary; there is no reason to".

At the same time, today the Russian president does not see a situation where something would threaten the existence of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!