Ukraine's Foreign Minister explains whether Ukraine's agricultural sector will be problem for EU accession

European PravdaMonday, 9 October 2023, 09:55

Discussions on agriculture will be the most challenging during Ukraine's accession negotiations, but it will not hinder the country's future membership.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, in an interview with Forbes, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba was commenting on the current dispute between Ukraine and the EU over the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

"Discussions on agriculture will be the most complicated during the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. The EU's agricultural policy is still causing many complaints within the Union," the minister said.

The minister stressed that the EU's agricultural policy may have to be changed both under pressure from internal factors and the prospect of Ukraine's membership.

"But I do not see any risk that the issue of agriculture will become an obstacle on Ukraine's path to EU membership. Solutions will be found," Kuleba believes.

Mykola Solskyi, Ukraine's Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, has previously predicted that as Ukraine approaches EU accession, an increasing number of economic disputes will arise, often around agriculture.

Ukraine's trade representative, Taras Kachka, believes that Poland's remarks on the agricultural sector mean that Ukraine's accession talks with the EU on agriculture have actually begun.

