Ukrainian defenders have partial success near Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 October 2023, 16:26
Ukrainian defenders have partial success near Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
stock photo: Operational and Strategic Group of Forces "Tavriia".

Ukrainian Defence Forces have seen partial success west of Verbove, on the Melitopol front.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram 

Quote: "Ukrainian Defence Forces continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front.

We have partial success west of Verbove."

Details: Tarnavskyi said that the Russians carried out eight airstrikes. There were 18 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and the Russians. Russian occupiers fired 455 artillery rounds over the past day.

Rocket and Artillery units of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces carried out 795 fire missions over the last day. 

Total Russian losses amounted to 147 people. Ukrainian defenders destroyed six units of Russian military equipment: two tanks, three armoured combat vehicles and one artillery system. Three Russian ammunition storage points were also blown up.

