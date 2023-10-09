All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders have partial success near Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 9 October 2023, 16:26
Ukrainian defenders have partial success near Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
stock photo: Operational and Strategic Group of Forces "Tavriia".

Ukrainian Defence Forces have seen partial success west of Verbove, on the Melitopol front.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram 

Quote: "Ukrainian Defence Forces continue offensive operations on the Melitopol front.

Advertisement:

We have partial success west of Verbove."

Details: Tarnavskyi said that the Russians carried out eight airstrikes. There were 18 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and the Russians. Russian occupiers fired 455 artillery rounds over the past day.

Rocket and Artillery units of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces carried out 795 fire missions over the last day. 

Total Russian losses amounted to 147 people. Ukrainian defenders destroyed six units of Russian military equipment: two tanks, three armoured combat vehicles and one artillery system. Three Russian ammunition storage points were also blown up.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up

New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:28
Priests of Russian-linked church were trying to escape to Moldova but did not cross border
10:15
Border blocking: Ukraine's border guards report on troubled areas, over 5,000 trucks queuing up
10:03
New impetus: EU may give Ukraine €15 billion from frozen Russian assets – FT
09:44
Overnight Shahed attack: Property of sports institution damaged in Odesa Oblast
09:35
US delivers generator for one of key cargo checkpoints on border with Poland
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
All News
Advertisement: