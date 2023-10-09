Finland allocates EUR 92 million for Ukraine and countries affected by Russian aggression

Finland is spending an additional EUR 92 million to support Ukraine and countries affected by Russian aggression, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, 9 October.

Details: The funds allocated by Finland will be directed to the Crisis Fund of the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank Group, created at the beginning of the year to expand support for Ukraine and Moldova, as well as other countries affected by the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

EUR 62 million will go to the Support Programme for Ukraine and Moldova Recovery: EUR 12 million in the form of a grant, and EUR 50 million in the form of a loan. In Ukraine, these funds will be used to meet the needs in the areas of health, transport, energy, agriculture, housing and social security.

The IDA Crisis Facility in Moldova will primarily assist in paying for the expenses of housing refugees from Ukraine and funding development initiatives and crisis preparedness to support Moldova's economic and social recovery.

The remaining EUR 30 million in the form of loans will go to the countries affected by Russian aggression to help them prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Quote: "This additional funding shows Finland’s unwavering support to Ukraine in line with the Government Programme. We will also support improving food security in countries affected by Russia’s invasion," says Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Ville Tavio.

Earlier, Liesje Schreinemacher, Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, announced another EUR 102 million aid package for Ukraine to help prepare for winter, support reforms and investment.

