All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Chechen leader says he is prepared to send his forces to support Palestine

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 9 October 2023, 23:01
Chechen leader says he is prepared to send his forces to support Palestine
Ramzan Kadyrov. Screenshot from a video on Kadyrov's Telegram

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic and the Kremlin’s close ally, has called for the end of the war between Israel and Hamas and said that he was prepared to head a peacekeeping mission to Palestine.

Source: Ramzan Kadyrov on Telegram

Quote: "We fully support Palestine’s actions. Because Israel took their land and is now keeping them isolated. They have no freedom of speech. Today I oppose the war and am calling on everyone to end this war, to prevent it from spreading across the world. This war won’t end that easily."

Advertisement:

Details: Kadyrov confirmed that a Hamas rocket fell near a mosque he erected in honour of his father in an Israeli settlement not far from Jerusalem, damaging it. He asked both sides to refrain from attacks on the mosque.

Quote: "I’m once again urging all Muslims, all citizens, and our state to support the truth and put an end to this war. Or send us there on a peacekeeping mission. We will decide who’s right and who’s wrong. We will stop those who continue fighting."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: