Hamas rocket crashes near mosque named after Chechnya's first leader in Israel

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 9 October 2023, 18:48
A rocket fell in Abu Gosh near a mosque named after Akhmat Kadyrov, the first president of the Republic of Chechnya, during Hamas militants’ attacks on Jerusalem and nearby settlements.

Source: Israel’s Foreign Ministry; Russian media outlets; Haaretz, an Israeli media outlet

Details: Israel’s Foreign Ministry shared a photo of the mosque with smoke rising just behind it.

Chechnya’s current leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin’s close ally, has not yet issued an official response to the incident. Haaretz reported that at least one person was injured in the rocket strike on Abu Gosh.

Background:

  • The population of the town of Abu Gosh, located 10 kilometres west of Jerusalem, predominantly comprises Israeli Arabs. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov opened a mosque named after his father Akhmat Kadyrov in 2014.
  • There is a theory that the residents of the area are descendants of Chechens, natives of the North Caucasus, who moved to the territory of the Ottoman Empire in the 16th century.
  • Abu Ghosh officials have said that about US$10 million were spent on the construction of the mosque, US$6 million of which came from the Chechen government.

