Russians hit Honchar library in Kherson
Sunday, 12 November 2023, 09:23
A Russian attack has caused serious damage to the Kherson Oblast library in the city of Kherson.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: A Russian projectile hit the Kherson Oblast Universal Scientific Library named after Oles Honchar during the attack.
According to the authorities, the building was severely damaged, and there also was a fire.
Firefighters spent more than an hour and a half taming the flames.
There were no casualties as a result of this strike.
