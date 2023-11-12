Russians hit Honchar library in Kherson

A Russian attack has caused serious damage to the Kherson Oblast library in the city of Kherson.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian projectile hit the Kherson Oblast Universal Scientific Library named after Oles Honchar during the attack.

According to the authorities, the building was severely damaged, and there also was a fire.

Firefighters spent more than an hour and a half taming the flames.

There were no casualties as a result of this strike.

