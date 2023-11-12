All Sections
Animal rights activists report on condition of tigress injured during Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 12 November 2023, 11:32

A tigress named Tyhriulia [an affectionate way of saying tiger in Ukrainian – ed.] has been injured in the Nataliia Popova Wildlife Rescue Centre in Kyiv Oblast during a Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast on 11 November.

The animal hit the bars of her cage during the explosions, collapsed and still can't get up.

The Wildlife Rescue Centre told Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia about the tigress's condition and the state of the other animals.

"We and the veterinarians are doing our best. The tigress is currently undergoing anti-inflammatory and pain relief therapy. She is not getting up yet. But her hind limbs have started moving a little, giving us hope that her spine is intact.

It is not a fact yet, of course. Now, she needs rest, and then the veterinarians will decide on further actions. Maybe an MRI, perhaps a CT scan," the centre said.

Members of the centre's staff are constantly calling veterinarians to monitor Tyhriulia's condition.

Fortunately, the other animals were not seriously injured. However, the centre says a lion also hit its cage bars during the explosions.

"Another lion also got injured. He must have hit the bars of his cage because his nose was bleeding for about 40 minutes. But everything is fine... (The other animals – ed.) experienced severe stress but were not physically injured," the centre said.

Background: Last October, a lion named Brezel, who also lives in the Wildlife Rescue Centre, was injured during a Russian bombardment in Kyiv Oblast.

Eventually, the animal was evacuated to South Africa together with 11 other lions, which were taken out of the areas where active hostilities were taking place.

Advertisement: