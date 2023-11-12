EU condemns Lukashenko's repressive regime and calls for immediate release of political prisoners in Belarus

On the International Day of Solidarity with Belarus, the European Union once again condemned the repressions carried out under the regime of Alexander Lukashenko and the deterioration of the human rights situation in the country.

Source: Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The International Day of Solidarity with Belarus commemorates 31-year-old Raman Bandarenka, who was brutally beaten by the regime’s security forces, leading to his tragic death on 12 November 2020. His death was never investigated and those responsible were not brought to justice.

Advertisement:

The EU said that after the 2020 rigged presidential election, the human rights situation in Belarus continues to deteriorate sharply. The regime has made more than 40,000 politically motivated arrests, initiated at least 12,000 politically motivated criminal cases, and holds nearly 1,500 political prisoners behind bars.

Quote: "The European Union supports the efforts of the Belarusian democratic movement and commends the courage and resilience of the Belarusian people who continue to stand up for democracy and their fundamental rights and freedoms despite the harsh oppression," the statement said.

"The EU reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners in Belarus," Borrell said.

The chief diplomat of the EU stressed that the Union will support the Belarusian people as long as they are on the path to an independent, democratic and prosperous country that is part of a peaceful Europe.

The Swedish government appointed the former ambassador to Belarus, Christina Johannesson, as special representative for relations with the democratic Belarusian opposition.

Earlier this year, the United States announced that it also plans to appoint a special representative for Belarus who will interact with the Belarusian opposition.

An advisory group between the European Union and the Belarusian democratic forces and civil society began to work in Brussels this summer, designed to establish a dialogue between the parties.

Support UP or become our patron!