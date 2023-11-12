United24 platform raises US$500 million in eighteen months

The United24 fundraising platform has raised over US$490 million since it was launched.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "The United24 fundraising platform has been going for a year and a half now. During that time, over $490 million has been raised from people all over the world, and new ambassadors and companies are joining the project."

Zelenskyy thanked everyone who continues to support Ukraine.

In May 2022, the Ukrainian president announced the launch of a global initiative, United24, the first component of which is an online fundraising platform. Donations can be made in one click from any country in the world via the u24.gov.ua website.

Background:

One year on from the launch of the UNITED24 fundraising platform, over US$325 million in donations had been transferred to its accounts with the National Bank of Ukraine.

The biggest fundraising campaigns were:

fundraising for the first fleet of naval drones – over UAH 500 million (US$13.9 million) was raised;

Azovstal. Symbol of Invincibility, a fundraising campaign in which a total of 100,000 bracelets made from a batch of metal produced before the full-scale war were sold to 44 countries, helping to raise almost UAH 300 million (about US$8 million);

Ukrainian Might. Made of Stone – a limited batch of Artemsil (salt produced in the town of Soledar in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast) raised UAH 58.5 million (US$1,640,000) for kamikaze drones for Ukrainian intelligence.

