Finland has supplied Ukraine with over €2 billion in aid since start of full-scale war

Finland has supplied Ukraine with aid worth €2.1 billion since the beginning of the war.

Source: Ville Tavio, Finland’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, in an interview for Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "Finland’s total support to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression is worth €2.1 billion, of which €1.4 billion is for defence."

Advertisement:

Tavio added that Ukraine is Finland’s biggest partner in the development sector. The Finnish government is determined to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as needed.

Background:

The Finnish government has approved the decision to appoint a specific person in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who will coordinate Finland’s participation in the rebuilding of Ukraine.

Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands handed over 37 transformers and 5 km of steel-aluminium wire to the state-owned regional power company Khersonoblenergo.

Support UP or become our patron!