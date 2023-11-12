Finland has supplied Ukraine with over €2 billion in aid since start of full-scale war
Sunday, 12 November 2023, 17:24
Finland has supplied Ukraine with aid worth €2.1 billion since the beginning of the war.
Source: Ville Tavio, Finland’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, in an interview for Ukrinform news agency
Quote: "Finland’s total support to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression is worth €2.1 billion, of which €1.4 billion is for defence."
Tavio added that Ukraine is Finland’s biggest partner in the development sector. The Finnish government is determined to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as needed.
Background:
- The Finnish government has approved the decision to appoint a specific person in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who will coordinate Finland’s participation in the rebuilding of Ukraine.
- Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands handed over 37 transformers and 5 km of steel-aluminium wire to the state-owned regional power company Khersonoblenergo.
