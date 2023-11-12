All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Finland has supplied Ukraine with over €2 billion in aid since start of full-scale war

Economichna PravdaSunday, 12 November 2023, 17:24

Finland has supplied Ukraine with aid worth €2.1 billion since the beginning of the war.

Source: Ville Tavio, Finland’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, in an interview for Ukrinform news agency 

Quote: "Finland’s total support to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale aggression is worth €2.1 billion, of which €1.4 billion is for defence."

Advertisement:

Tavio added that Ukraine is Finland’s biggest partner in the development sector. The Finnish government is determined to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as needed.

Background:

  • The Finnish government has approved the decision to appoint a specific person in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who will coordinate Finland’s participation in the rebuilding of Ukraine.
  • Sweden, Finland and the Netherlands handed over 37 transformers and 5 km of steel-aluminium wire to the state-owned regional power company Khersonoblenergo.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people

Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law

Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man

updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv

Russia uses every missile produced – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Slovak Prime Minister: Russia needs security guarantees, and Ukraine is incapable of new counter-offensive

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:01
UPDATEDRussians strike Kharkiv with missiles, injuring several people
22:20
Russian is the language Ukrainian civilians hear before execution – Ukraine's ambassador to UN
21:26
EXPLAINERWhy Macron replaced French government and what unites new PM with Ukraine
21:26
Most Servant of the People MPs want review of draft mobilisation law
20:45
Russians strike coal mining facility in Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, killing man
20:23
updatedFormer deputy prosecutor general and her daughter found dead in Kyiv
20:08
Russian invaders attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilians
20:07
Kyiv was promised billions of euros worth of weapons at NATO-Ukraine Council
19:36
Russians strike village in Kherson Oblast, injuring married couple
19:30
Ukrainian creates steel shelter that's built like Lego and can withstand more than 43 tonnes
All News
Advertisement: