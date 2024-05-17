All Sections
Russians expand combat zone by 70 kilometres in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 17 May 2024, 11:56
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: getty images

Russian troops have expanded the area of combat actions by almost 70 kilometres, thus attempting to force Ukrainian troops to deploy additional brigades from the reserve.

Source: Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, on social media

Details: Syrskyi stressed that due to the deteriorating situation in Ukraine’s east, he has been working for several days in a row in units engaged in combat operations in Kharkiv Oblast.

He said that the Russians had focused their main efforts on the Strilecha – Lyptsi front and the capture of Vovchansk, with further access to the settlement of Bilyi Kolodiaz and the launch of an offensive to the rear of Ukrainian troops.

To this end, the Russians created and significantly strengthened their Operational Tactical Group Sever (North), which included combat units of the 6th Army and 11th and 44th Army Corps.

Syrskyi noted that the Russians had launched an offensive much earlier than planned when they noticed Ukrainian troops being redeployed here, but they "failed to break through our defences."

Syrskyi predicted heavy fighting and said the Russians were preparing for it.

Quote: "Under such circumstances, we must prevent further advancement of the enemy troops by steadily holding the occupied borders and positions; inflict maximum losses on them with strikes by aircraft, missile systems, artillery and tanks; and create conditions for their defeat by the actions of mobile assault groups and units with attacks to the flank and rear from different directions."

Details: Syrskyi stated that the Ukrainian army should make the most of its advantage in the attack UAVs, the use of electronic warfare and precise artillery fire. "My work has been focused on these issues, as well as on regrouping troops and simplifying the system of comprehensive support," he said.

In addition, Syrskyi worked in all the brigades fighting in Kharkiv Oblast, was in one of the battalions defending Vovchansk, and "made all the necessary decisions on the spot to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of defence."

He added that Kharkiv and Kharkiv Oblast residents are actively involved and helping the Defence Forces in any way they can. 

Kharkiv Oblast
Russians are preparing – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief forecasts heavy fighting in Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy: Russians have reached only first of three fortification lines in Kharkiv Oblast
Zelenskyy attributes border breakthrough in Kharkiv Oblast to lack of air defence
