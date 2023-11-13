All Sections
Russians took 10-year-old boy away from Enerhodar after his carer died

Monday, 13 November 2023, 14:49
Russians took 10-year-old boy away from Enerhodar after his carer died
Stock photo: MarsBars/GettyImages

Russian occupiers took a 10-year-old boy named Vadym from Enerhodar to the occupied city of Melitopol after the child's grandfather passed away.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol

Quote from Fedorov: "The occupiers quickly got their hands on the 10-year-old boy. His family in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is looking for the child, who was taken away by the occupation ‘social services’." 

Locals said little Vadym’s grandfather, who had been taking care of him, recently died in Enerhodar.

After that, Fedorov said, Russian occupiers took the child to Melitopol. 

"The boy’s remaining family members are looking for him everywhere, but to no avail. The occupation authorities won’t give out any information about him," Fedorov added.

Note: Earlier, 17-year-old Bohdan Yermokhin, who was deported from Mariupol, was issued with a military summons in Russia. The teenager asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to help him return home.

Subsequently, Dmytro Lubinets, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, said that arrangements have been made to bring back the teenager.

Support UP or become our patron!

