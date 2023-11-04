All Sections
European Commission President confirms new sanctions against Russia to be applied next week

European PravdaSaturday, 4 November 2023, 17:14

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has confirmed to the media that the EU will announce its 12th package of sanctions against Russia next week.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during her speech at the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, cited by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an MP from the Holos party; European Pravda

Quote from von der Leyen: "Next week we will announce a new 12th package of sanctions against Russia. We will impose sanctions until peace comes."

She also noted that Europe is learning a lot from Ukraine, which does not need to learn how to be Europeans, because, the President of the European Commission said, Ukrainians are already Europeans.

"I am sure that you can achieve your ambitious goals and open up the process of EU membership negotiations this year. Europe wants to invest in you. And so we are introducing a plan that will provide €50 billion for you. This is more than any country has received since the Marshall Plan," von der Leyen stated.

According to von der Leyen, an important task is to use this money as efficiently as possible, so the EU, together with Ukraine, has developed a reform plan.

"You are teaching us the true meaning of Europe. We bring the solidarity of the people of Europe to you. But we are not bringing Europe here, as it is already here. Together we can win this battle and finish building our union. Together we are Europe," the President of the European Commission concluded.

Earlier, media reported that the draft of the European Union's twelfth package of sanctions against Russia will be announced to member states next week.

Bloomberg has reported that the proposals for the 12th EU sanctions package include restrictions on trade in goods with a total value of about €5 billion.

More than 100 individuals and four dozen legal entities may be included in the new package. A ban on employing Russians in so-called "sensitive" sectors and the repatriation of Russian assets to the EU are also being discussed.

The content of the 12th EU sanctions package could still change before the European Commission officially presents it to the member states.

In an address to participants of the EU summit last week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on them to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Advertisement: