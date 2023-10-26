All Sections
Zelenskyy to ask EU summit to strengthen sanctions against Russia

European PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 08:00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address a summit of European Union leaders on 26 October and ask them to increase pressure on Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address on 25 October, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Tomorrow [26 October], I have the European Council meeting in my schedule, at the level of EU leaders. Among other topics, I will specifically discuss this: sanctions against Russia need to be expanded and strengthened," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy said that every Russian attack – especially such audacious ones aimed at nuclear plants and other critical infrastructure facilities – are arguments that there is not enough pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy said that the Russian drones that were shot down in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the night of 24-25 October were most likely intended to attack the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Background:

  • The EU is discussing the introduction of the 12th package of sanctions against Russia. It is expected that it will primarily concern restrictions on trade in Russian diamonds.
  • There have been media reports that the Group of Seven countries will limit imports of Russian diamonds until the end of October, after which the European Union will complete the proposal for the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

Subjects: ZelenskyyRussiaEU
