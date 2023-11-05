All Sections
Ukrainian military commander says Ukraine destroyed crucial Russian electronic countermeasure system

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 5 November 2023, 09:21
Pole-21 electronic countermeasure system. Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a Russian Pole-21 electronic countermeasure system.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: "A Pole-21 electronic warfare system designed to interfere with satellite navigation systems has been destroyed."

Details: Tarnavskyi did not specify how the Pole-21 system was destroyed.

Reference: Pole-21 is a Russian electronic countermeasure system known as an effective anti-drone measure.

The system, created in 2016, is designed to protect strategic installations against high-precision weapons (such as cruise missiles and smart bombs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Pole-21 creates a dome that interferes with and suppresses equipment reliant on GPS and radio navigation systems.

The Russians claim that the range of Pole-21 is 60 kilometres, while according to Ukrainian intelligence, it is over 25 kilometres.

