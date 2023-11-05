Russians conduct assault actions on 5 fronts to no avail – General Staff report

A total of 44 combat clashes occurred on the front over the course of the last 24 hours. The Russians conducted assault actions on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia fronts but to no avail.

Source: report of the General Staff of Ukraine

Details: During the day, 44 combat clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces took place in the combat zone. In total, the Russians launched 2 missile attacks, 34 airstrikes and 36 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements.

The Russians also launched another attack on Ukraine using Kh-59 guided air-missiles and a Kh-31P guided missile. By the assets and personnel of Ukrainian air defence, an Kh-59 missile was destroyed. An infrastructure facility, private households and other civil infrastructure were damaged. Civilians were injured.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes to the operative situation and no signs of formation of offensive groupings. Separate units of the Armed Forces of Belarus are performing missions in border regions.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians preserve military presence in border regions, conduct sabotage and reconnaissance activity, launch attacks on settlements from the territory of Russia and increase the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. Nearly 15 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Basivka, Myropillia, Iskryskivshchyna, Hrabovske (Sumy Oblast), Pletenivka, Nesterne and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians supported by aircraft conducted assault actions near the settlement of Synkivka, to the north-east from the settlements of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast, but to no avail, as Ukrainian forces repelled all five attacks. An airstrike was launched near the settlement of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Topoli, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched airstrikes near Serebrianka forest in Luhansk Oblast and near the settlements of Terniv, Spirne and Vesele in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, such as Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), Serebrianka, Torske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians were trying to regain the positions they had lost near the settlements of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. They were conducting unsuccessful assault actions near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Khromove and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled five attacks. Ten settlements were under artillery and mortar fire from the Russians, including Minkivka, Khromove, Klishchiivka, and New-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians with the support of aircraft conducted assault actions near the settlements of Avdiivka, Sieverne and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail. Here, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled six attacks. Airstrikes were launched on the districts of the settlements of Oleksandropil, Avdiivka and Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Netailove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians with the support of aircraft conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the settlement of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast where the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled 17 attacks. An airstrike was launched near the settlement of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars, among them Heorhiivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailvka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians launched an airstrike near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. About 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, mainly Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions northwest of Verbove and Robotyne, and north of Nesterianky and Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. About 20 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, namely Poltavka, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Marhanets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched airstrikes near the settlements of Respublikanets, Lvove and Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast. The settlements of Kherson in Kherson Oblast and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast were attacked from artillery.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue conducting the offensive on the Melitopol front and assault actions on the Bakhmut front, causing the Russians losses in personnel and equipment, and exhausting the occupiers along the frontline.

During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces launched 10 attacks on clusters of manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians. Four reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed by assets and personnel of the air defence of Ukraine.

Units of Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck three artillery systems and four areas where manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians were concentrated.

