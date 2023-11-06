Ukrainian state concern masters production of FPV drones

Ukroboronprom, a Ukrainian state-owned arms manufacturer, has launched licensed production of three models of FPV drones from private companies.

Source: Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda

Quote: "We need a lot of FPV drones now. We help private companies scale their developments. We have signed licence agreements with three large companies to produce their models. We have people and premises, components are delivered to us, and we produce. We help everyone who comes to us scale up their developments."

Advertisement:

Background:

A new kamikaze drone has gone into mass production and is already being ordered by the Ukrainian Defence Forces for their operations.

Support UP or become our patron!