Ukraine confirms mass production of Ukrainian equivalent of Shahed attack drones

Ukroboronprom, a Ukrainian state-owned arms manufacturer, has said that a new kamikaze drone has gone into mass production and is already being ordered by the Ukrainian Defence Forces for their operations.

Source: Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: Smetanin said that the record combat range of the new development is 1,000 kilometres.

Quote: "There are many state and private manufacturers in Ukraine. We have an equivalent of the Shahed UAV, and there are more powerful models because the Shahed does not fly that far. We are now focusing on the production of more complex and expensive projects with high performance."

More details: The development of a kamikaze drone capable of flying up to 1,000 km was announced by the former management of Ukroboronprom at the beginning of the year. The product was only in the testing stage at the time.

