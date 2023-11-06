Ukraine calls on Polish carriers to end border blockade

Ukraine has called on Polish carriers to end the blockade of the border near the Yahodyn-Dorogusk, Krakivets-Korczowa and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints.

Source: Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland, on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Details: Zvarych called the border blockade "a painful stab in Ukraine’s back", which is suffering from Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

"Solidarity corridors between Ukraine and the EU are under threat. We call for an end to the border blockade," Zvarych said.

Earlier on Monday, dozens of Polish carriers began blocking three border crossings with Ukraine. Ukrainian border guards have already reported difficulties with lorry traffic.

The key demand of Polish carriers is the return of the system of issuing permits for Ukrainian carriers to operate in the EU.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union took unprecedented steps to support the Ukrainian economy and cancelled the need for Ukrainians to obtain these permits for a year. And this summer, the EU extended this rule until June 2024.

Now, Polish carriers are demanding that this privilege be cancelled at all and that the old permit system be brought back.

Another requirement is to tighten the rules for transport under the EICMT, a certificate issued by the European Conference of Ministers of Transport.

Kyiv plans to discuss this issue not only with the Polish authorities but also with the European Commission.

Read more on the topic: New conflict between Ukraine and Poland: Why Polish truck drivers ready to block border

Support UP or become our patron!