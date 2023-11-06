All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish carriers start blocking Ukrainian border hampering movement at 3 checkpoints

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 6 November 2023, 16:02
Polish carriers start blocking Ukrainian border hampering movement at 3 checkpoints
Photo: Michał Wawer/Twitter

Dozens of Polish carriers have begun blocking the three border crossings with Ukraine in Hrebenne, Dorohusk and Korczowa. The key demand of Polish carriers is to bring back the system of issuing permits for Ukrainian carriers to work in the EU.

Source: European Pravda with reference to RMF 24

Details: The blockade participants are demanding the introduction of commercial permits for Ukrainian carriers and a reduction in their number to the level that existed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Rafał Mekler/Twitter

Drivers of cars, buses and vehicles transporting live animals, as well as humanitarian and military aid, are promised to be allowed to pass.

 
Photo: Rafał Mekler/Twitter

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has already said that the movement of freight transport in the direction of the Yahodyn-Dorogusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints will be hampered. Traffic is likely to be hampered both when entering and leaving Poland.

"The organisers of the protest plan to let one truck per hour through, as well as trucks carrying security and humanitarian goods, those transporting animals, perishable food, etc.," the statement said.

The key demand of Polish carriers is the return of the system of issuing permits for Ukrainian carriers to operate in the EU.

After the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the European Union took unprecedented steps to support the Ukrainian economy and cancelled the need for Ukrainians to obtain these permits for a year. And this summer, the EU extended this rule until June 2024.

Now, Polish carriers are demanding that this privilege be cancelled at all and that the old permit system be brought back.

Another requirement is to tighten the rules for transport under the EICMT, a certificate issued by the European Conference of Ministers of Transport.

Kyiv plans to discuss this issue not only with the Polish authorities but also with the European Commission.

Read more on the topic: New conflict between Ukraine and Poland: Why Polish truck drivers ready to block border

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandUkraineborder
Advertisement:

Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"

Polish hauliers did not agree to lift border blockade after negotiations with Ukraine

UPDATED, PHOTO, VIDEORussians shell family's car near Kherson, killing grandfather: doctors fight to save mother and baby

Former pro-Russian MP sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment in absentia

Lithuanian Foreign Minister says Putin may win due to discussions in US and hesitation in Europe

Russian propagandists report on troops regrouping near Dnipro, delete news piece soon after

All News
Poland
"Bad refugees, Ukraine's defeat, hand of West": Russia bombs Poland with fakes most intensively
Polish volunteer soldier dies in Kharkiv hospital after car accident
Polish "violation" of Belarusian airspace is noted the day after it happened
RECENT NEWS
02:12
updatedRussia launches two groups of assault UAVs
23:32
EU will not supply promised 1 million ammunition rounds to Ukraine by March – Foreign Minister
23:22
Ukraine's Foreign Minister predicts when Ukraine will begin accession negotiations with EU
23:01
Russians fire 16 times on Sumy Oblast border, over 100 explosions recorded
22:13
Israeli defence minister: "Hamas has lost control of Gaza"
21:32
photoSearching for people under rubble: State Emergency Service introduces Hanna, their four-legged employee
21:13
Governmental official speaks of negotiations with Polish protesters blocking border with Ukraine
21:11
videoZelenskyy and Commander-in-Chief name most difficult sectors of Ukrainian front
21:08
More than 1,300 luxury cars worth US$230 million imported to Russia despite sanctions
20:39
Ukraine's Defence Minister speaks with Australian counterpart about Ukrainian Armed Forces' needs for winter
All News
Advertisement: