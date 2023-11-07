Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with the German government, is launching grants for Ukrainian telecom companies to restore Internet infrastructure in the liberated territories, with a total budget of EUR 700,000.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Fedorov said that 70 telecom companies operating in Kyiv Oblast (excluding the city of Kyiv), as well as Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Luhansk oblasts, will receive assistance of up to EUR 10,000.

Advertisement:

At the same time, the funds can be spent on:

equipment and materials;

payment of electricity bills;

rent;

payments necessary to maintain networks;

salaries for employees.

Support UP or become our patron!