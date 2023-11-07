NATO countries suspend participation in Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty

NATO member states have condemned Russia's decision to withdraw from the Conventional Forces in Europe Treaty (CFE) and announced their intention to suspend their participation in it indefinitely.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the NATO press service

Quote: "While recognising the role of the CFE as a cornerstone of the Euro-Atlantic security architecture, a situation whereby Allied States Parties abide by the Treaty, while Russia does not, would be unsustainable. Therefore, as a consequence, Allied States Parties intend to suspend the operation of the CFE Treaty for as long as necessary, in accordance with their rights under international law."

Advertisement:

Details: This decision was supported by all NATO member states.

At the same time, the statement said that the Allies remain united in their commitment to effective conventional arms control as a key element of Euro-Atlantic security.

NATO will continue to consult and assess the implications of the current security environment and its impact on Alliance security.

After Russia announced its intention to withdraw from the treaty this year, NATO condemned the decision, saying it undermined Euro-Atlantic security.

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed on 19 November 1990 in Paris by 16 NATO states (Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States) and 6 Warsaw Pact states (Bulgaria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, the USSR and Poland) and entered into force on 9 November 1992.

The agreement established quotas on the amount of military equipment that signatory countries could hold, including tanks, artillery, helicopters and aircraft.

Russia's participation in the treaty was suspended in July 2007 by a decree of President Vladimir Putin, and a corresponding law was passed on 29 November 2007.

On 7 November 2023, Russia fully withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

Support UP or become our patron!