Putin approves Russia's exit from Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

European PravdaMonday, 29 May 2023, 17:40

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, signed a bill about Russia’s exit from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe. Russia suspended the action of this treaty back in 2007.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, signed in the city of Paris on 19 November 1990, has been denounced," it is stated in the document published on the official portal with legal information of Russia.

Last week, the exit from the treaty was approved by the Russian Parliament.

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed on 19 November 1990 in Paris by 16 NATO member states (Belgium, the UK, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the US, Türkiye and France) and six states of the organisation of the Treaty of Warsaw (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, USSR and Czechoslovakia) and came into force on 9 November 1992.

The treaty set quotas on the quantity of military equipment, including tanks, artillery, helicopters and aircraft, which the signees could have.

Russia’s participation in the treaty was suspended in July 2007 with the order of Vladimir Putin, and on 29 November 2007 a corresponding law was adopted.

