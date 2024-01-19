All Sections
Russians hit house in Kherson Oblast, injuring civilian

Roman PetrenkoFriday, 19 January 2024, 11:11
Russians hit house in Kherson Oblast, injuring civilian
deepstatemap

A Russian attack on the town of Berehove, in Bilozerska hromada of Kherson Oblast, has left one man injured [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 57-year-old resident was affected by a direct hit on a residential building, suffering shrapnel wounds to his arm and back.

Subjects: Kherson Oblastattack
