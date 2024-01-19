All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


EU starts discussing 13th package of sanctions against Russia — Bloomberg

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 January 2024, 15:15
EU starts discussing 13th package of sanctions against Russia — Bloomberg
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union has begun discussing a new 13th package of sanctions against Russia, which it seeks to approve by 24 February, the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to people familiar with this issue; European Pravda

Details: Potential measures could include new lists, more trade restrictions, and a fight against Moscow's constant attempts to circumvent EU sanctions through third countries and companies within the EU.

Advertisement:

Possible sanctions were discussed on Wednesday at a meeting of EU ambassadors, where member states haggled over how best to support Kyiv in the long run. However, it will not be easy to reach an agreement on the 13th package of sanctions before next month, as the previous package required weeks of negotiations.

Discussions are also ongoing about plans to create a new fund for military support for Ukraine, which some EU countries want to use to modernise the current funding mechanism, known as the European Peace Fund.

The EU External Action Service has proposed to provide the fund with an annual budget of about €5 billion but could not reach a consensus between the member states. According to the sources, officials will soon submit a new document with proposals to member states.

Background:

  • Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, called on Western countries to suppress Russia's ability to produce weapons at a time when Moscow continues to receive foreign components for this purpose.
  • On 18 December, the Council of the European Union completed the process of adopting the 12th package of sanctions against Russia.
  • In addition, following a remote meeting on 6 December, the G7 announced their intentions to introduce restrictions on Russian diamonds by 1 January 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sanctionsEURussia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
sanctions
Zelenskyy: Russia uses dozens of critical components in its missiles, we need full force of sanctions
No mechanism yet developed for confiscation of Russian assets to help Ukraine – Reuters
Key UAV manufacturer in Russia ramps up production despite sanctions – leaked documents
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: