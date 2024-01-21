All Sections
Lithuanian and Polish presidents discuss Ukraine and expanding military cooperation

European PravdaSunday, 21 January 2024, 14:06
Lithuanian and Polish presidents discuss Ukraine and expanding military cooperation
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Vilnius.

Source: European Pravda, citing Delfi, a news website in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Details: The presidents discussed cooperation issues between Lithuania and Poland, as well as regional security and support for Ukraine.

"We will step up cooperation, conduct joint exercises, and strengthen military mobility," Nausėda told reporters after his meeting with Duda.

The Lithuanian president stressed that the unity of Lithuania and Poland in supporting Ukraine is crucial and expressed hope that a meeting between representatives of the Lublin Triangle countries together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could be organised shortly [the Lublin Triangle is a trilateral regional alliance for political, economic, cultural and social cooperation between Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine, which aims, in particular, to strengthen dialogue between the countries, support Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO and jointly counter Russian aggression against Ukraine – ed.].

The Lithuanian president said that supporting Ukrainian people through political, financial and military means is necessary.

Nausėda emphasised the importance of military support in order to ensure Ukraine's quicker victory over the aggressor.

Background:

