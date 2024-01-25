All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UN Court announces date of its decision on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia regarding Crimea and Donbas

European PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 18:29
UN Court announces date of its decision on Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia regarding Crimea and Donbas
International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands on January 11, 2024. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United Nations International Court of Justice has announced the date of ruling in Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia regarding the violation of the latest conventions on the prohibition of terrorist financing and the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination on 25 January. 

Source: European Pravda 

Details: The decision of the UN Court on this lawsuit - the first interstate lawsuit that Ukraine filed against Russia back in 2017 in connection with the aggression in Crimea and Donbas - will be announced on 31 January at 15:00 local time (16:00 Kyiv time). 

Advertisement:

Background:

It is about the case Application of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Ukraine v. the Russian Federation)

In the case, Ukraine proves that Russia violated the relevant conventions by arming the armed groups of its puppet "republics" in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and with its policy towards non-Russian ethnic groups in occupied Crimea. 

In April 2017, the Court issued an interim decision, obliging Russia not to limit the ability of the Crimean Tatars to maintain their representative institutions, including the Mejlis, and to ensure the availability of education in the Ukrainian language. 

In November 2019, the Court rejected all of Russia's arguments regarding the jurisdiction of the court and the admissibility of the case, which was a complete victory for Ukraine at that stage of the proceedings. 

Hearings on this lawsuit lasted from 6 to 14 June 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
04:34
Russians target 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
All News
Advertisement: