All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's Peace Formula and security guarantees with Slovenian president

European PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 21:34
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's Peace Formula and security guarantees with Slovenian president
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar in light of Slovenia becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council this year and the next.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s post on Twitter (X)

Details: Zelenskyy said that he congratulated Slovenia on the beginning of its non-permanent UN Security Council membership and expressed hope that Slovenia will be a "strong voice in support of Ukraine" there.

Advertisement:

The Ukrainian president said that he and Pirc Musar discussed their countries’ joint work on the Peace Formula and invited Slovenia to join the first global Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy thanked Slovenia for joining the G7’s Vilnius Declaration regarding security guarantees. He and Pirc Musar also discussed the launch of work on bilateral security commitments, defence and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The press service for the Slovenian president said that Pirc Musar thanked Ukraine for its assistance in dealing with the aftermath of floods in Slovenia in August 2023.

Previously: Slovenia’s Centre for International Cooperation and Development said it would give Ukraine up to €5 million for infrastructure rebuilding projects.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: