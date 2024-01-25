Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's Peace Formula and security guarantees with Slovenian president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar in light of Slovenia becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council this year and the next.

Details: Zelenskyy said that he congratulated Slovenia on the beginning of its non-permanent UN Security Council membership and expressed hope that Slovenia will be a "strong voice in support of Ukraine" there.

The Ukrainian president said that he and Pirc Musar discussed their countries’ joint work on the Peace Formula and invited Slovenia to join the first global Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy thanked Slovenia for joining the G7’s Vilnius Declaration regarding security guarantees. He and Pirc Musar also discussed the launch of work on bilateral security commitments, defence and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The press service for the Slovenian president said that Pirc Musar thanked Ukraine for its assistance in dealing with the aftermath of floods in Slovenia in August 2023.

Previously: Slovenia’s Centre for International Cooperation and Development said it would give Ukraine up to €5 million for infrastructure rebuilding projects.

