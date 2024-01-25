All Sections
Prime Ministers of Ukraine and France hold their first telephone conversation

European PravdaThursday, 25 January 2024, 22:10
Prime Ministers of Ukraine and France hold their first telephone conversation
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Ukrainian government

On 25 January, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had a telephone conversation with Gabriel Attal, the new head of the French government.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram, as European Pravda reports

Details: The prime ministers of Ukraine and France discussed cooperation, in particular in the military sphere, the implementation of reforms and European integration during the conversation.

The prime minister of Ukraine thanked his French counterpart for an additional batch of SCALP missiles, the creation of an artillery coalition, an increase in the supply of artillery systems and shells, as well as support for the €50 billion Ukraine Facility programme.

"Special attention is paid to food security and restoration. We are working on the confiscation of Russian assets. Together with France, we are also interested in cooperation in the demining, and transport and energy sectors," Shmyhal added.

Former French Education Minister Gabriel Attal was appointed prime minister on 9 January. Attal, 34, became the youngest prime minister in the history of the Fifth Republic. Attal has roots in the Ukrainian city of Odesa on his mother's side.

Advertisement: